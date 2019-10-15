Amazon selling Primark homeware and pyjamas for home delivery - but is it legitimate?
Fans of budget fashion have been whipped into a frenzy today by the news that they can now buy Primark products online via Amazon. But is it legitimate?
This is everything you need to know about buying Primark products for home delivery.
Is it legitimate?
Unfortunately, no. After news of the online Primark store on Amazon gathered interest online, the official Primark Twitter account tweeted, “We do not have a commercial partnership with Amazon and any Primark products which appear on the site are being re-sold by third parties, at higher prices.”
The tweet continued, “We encourage our customers to visit us in our stores to find the best value.”
While you can buy Primark branded items on the third party Amazon stores, you may find the same products for cheaper in store at Primark.
Where can I buy Primark products online?
If you’re keen to see what Primark items you can grab online go to the Amazon website and search for Primark. From there, you’ll be able to see the range of products available to buy.
You can browse either the ‘Primark’ store or the ‘Primark Home’ store, depending on what you’re looking for.
Some items are even available to purchase with Amazon Prime, meaning if you’re a Prime member you can benefit from next day delivery.
What is available to buy?
Customers can buy various homeware products online, including:
- Duvet cover sets, including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Friends designs
- Hot water bottles
- Disney Beauty and the Beast Chip mug
- Mary Poppins snow globe
- Travel mugs
- Tea towels
Also available to buy online are some of Primark’s branded items, like Disney, Love Island and Harry Potter items, including:
- Harry Potter clothing and accessories, like pajamas with house designs on them, a Gryffindor beanie hat, a Golden Snitch coin purse, socks with different house designs on them and more
- Love Island ‘I’ve got a text!’ t-shirt and an ‘Islander’ vest top
- Disney clothing and accessories like a Cheshire Cat coin purse, Jungle Book socks and Tinker Bell onesie