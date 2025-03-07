The leader of an amazing choir has revealed how they wowed the Britain’s Got Talent judges - on the very first time all its members met.

The Hear Our Voice choir is made up of 39 people who were directly affected by the Post Office scandal.

Their previous meetings were on Zoom calls

Every member of Hear Our Voice had practised in the lead-up to the Britain’s Got Talent show but all of their sessions had been on Zoom calls online because the members came from all parts of the country.

The very first time they all met up was to give their amazing performance which was shared on TV, said the choir leader Mark Wildblood.

Since then, the public attention on Hear Our Voice has been incredible, said Mark. ‘It has just been one thing after another.

Members of the Hear Our Voice choir who gave a moving performance on Britain's Got Talent. | other 3rd party

‘A therapeutic process’

“We set the choir up with three objectives in mind - to keep the Post Office scandal in the public eye, to get more awareness of the charities Horzizon Scandal Fund and Lost Chances, and to create a therapeutic process for people to experience positivity.”

Its members include people from all over the country including Sharon Brown who ran a Post Office branch in Pennywell and was also falsely accused during the scandal.

The choir moved viewers to tears with a rendition of a special song. They won the backing of every judge on the panel and Simon Cowell said their treatment during the Horizon scandal had been disgusting.

900 sub postmasters were prosecuted

The media spotlight, had been firmly on the scandal after the screening of the Mr Bates vs The Post Office drama series.

‘We know there is a long way to go,” said Mark.

Hear Our Voice was given the backing of every judge to reach the next round of BGT and Mark said: “We have to wait for the deliberation of the judges. We are hoping to get through to the live shows.

“We have done lots of Zoom calls but this was the first time that we had all got together in person, as a group.”

Britain’s Got Talent returns to the screens on ITV on Saturday from 7pm.