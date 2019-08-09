Britain's Greatest Comedian: a jury of famous faces name the ultimate master of funny on GOLD tonight
Everyone likes to think they can make someone chuckle, but some people just have the gift of the gab.
Here in the UK, there’s no shortage of comedians who regularly take to the stage to win some laughs - but is there one that stands out as the best above the rest?
The greatest comedian of all
With so much great comedic talent emerging across Britain over the years, it begs the question 'who is the funniest of all?'
To establish a definitive answer to the pressing question, a jury of nine comedians, actors and writers will come together to debate the topic on TV channel GOLD tonight (10 Aug).
The panel of famous faces is made up of Sally Phillips, Stephen Mangan, Nina Wadia, John Thomson, Ronni Ancona, Darren Harriott, David Quantick, Boyd Hilton and Roy Hudd.
Together, the jury of nine must select an ultimate winner from a shortlist of 30 comedians, who have been selected from a public vote.
Comedy legend Michael Palin didn't make the cut, which is sure to spark some outrage as the panel debate the list in the three-hour-long programme to decide who is worthy of the title of Britain's Greatest Comedian.
When is it on TV?
Britain's Greatest Comedian will air on TV channel GOLD tonight (10 Aug) at 7.50pm.