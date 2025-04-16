Selling your car? Make sure you know its value | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Selling your car this spring? Here’s how to find out what it’s worth and which sites offer the fastest payouts or best prices.

Spring and summer are prime time for buying and selling cars in the UK – and it all starts with a car valuation. Whether you’re hoping to upgrade, downsize, or just cash in, knowing your current car’s value is the single most important step in the process. The good news? You can find out how much your car is worth in under a minute.

Dealerships are flooded with new models, part-exchange deals are everywhere – and demand for used cars is still high in many areas. So if you’re ready to make your next move, it’s time to get the ball rolling.

Why it’s a good time to sell your car

Used car values have stayed stronger than expected over the last couple of years – and while prices might start to cool, right now is still a great time to sell. Especially if you’ve got a small hatchback, family SUV or anything economical to run.

Whether you’re switching to a hybrid, downsizing, or upgrading for summer road trips, the smartest move is to get a proper car valuation first – so you’re not caught short when it’s time to finance the next one.

Where can I sell my car fast? A car value comparison

There are loads of car-selling platforms out there these days. Some offer instant prices, others let dealers bid for your motor, and a few are geared around private or classified sales. Here’s a car value comparison of the UK’s top services to help you pick the best fit.

WeBuyAnyCar

WeBuyAnyCar is known for quick sales and no-fuss valuations. Enter your reg, get a price in seconds, and book an appointment at one of 500+ UK branches. No haggling, no pressure – and same-day payment is often possible.

You can get an instant online quote and same-day payment through WeBuyAnyCar by clicking here.

Spoiled for choice - there are plenty of sites to value your car | Canva

Motorway

Motorway lets you upload car details and photos, then connects you to verified dealers who bid to buy your car. It can bring in strong offers, though it usually takes a couple of days to complete.

If you’d rather let dealers compete to buy your car, start a free listing with Motorway here.

Carwow

Carwow uses a similar model to Motorway. You list your car and a network of dealers makes offers. It’s a good choice if you’re browsing new car deals on the site too.

You can start comparing car offers from trusted dealers on Carwow here.

Auto Trader

Auto Trader offers private listings and dealer-backed instant offers. Private sales may fetch more, but take more time and effort to manage.

To list your car or get an instant offer, visit Auto Trader here.

Cinch

Cinch is best for drivers buying a new car through their platform, offering part-exchange valuations. Less ideal for standalone sales.

If you’re upgrading to one of their vehicles, check part-exchange options at Cinch here.

eBay UK

eBay allows private sellers to list vehicles with either auction or classified-style listings, giving you full control of the sale.

To create a car or motorcycle listing on eBay, head to their Seller Centre here.

Car Cloud

Car Cloud helps you manage your vehicle details, paperwork, reminders and even provides regular value tracking.

To start managing your car and check its value at any time, join Car Cloud here.

Our verdict

We think to get the ball rolling, you’re best off starting with a quick valuation. That’s why we recommend that the car seller’s first move should be to get a free online car valuation from WeBuyAnyCar. It’s fast, simple and gives you a clear price to compare with other services. Some users do report that prices can be lower than those from dealer bids, but in our view, time is money – and the ability to realise cash straight away could help you quickly secure your next vehicle. If you don’t go ahead, at least you’ve got a solid benchmark to work from.