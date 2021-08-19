Goodwood Revival to host Victory Parade honouring pandemic heroes

The 2021 Goodwood Revival is to feature a special Victory Parade celebrating key workers and service personnel as part of this year’s line-up.

The annual classic motorsport event is returning in September after being cancelled in 2020, and as part of events 250 members of the emergency services, healthcare profession and armed forces will take part in a “mechanised column” celebrating their contribution during the pandemic.

The parade will echo the 1946 Victory Parade which marked the end of World War Two and honoured the contribution of service people and civilians to the war effort with a mechanised column of more than 500 military and civilian vehicles.

This year’s parade will be held at the circuit on Sunday 19 September and involve 250 local key workers and service people including nurses, care professionals, medical and non-medical volunteers from vaccination centres, members of the local police, ambulance, fire and rescue services and members of all of the armed forces including cadets.

(Photo: Jayson Fong)

They will be followed by a parade of more than 150 vehicles including motorbikes, tanks, lorries, half-tracks, amphibious vehicles, buses, ambulances, fire engines, police cars and staff cars; all of which will be on display on the Lavant Infield across the weekend.

This year’s Revival will celebrate two key moments from 1951 - the Festival of Britain and the birth of the hot rod.

Across the three days the event will recreate the atmosphere of the festival created to promote the country’s contribution to science, technology and the arts. The Festival of Britain Trophy - first awarded at Goodwood in 1951 - will also be revived, replacing the traditional Goodwood Trophy contest by cars from the 1930s and 40s.