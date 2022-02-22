Ford has revealed the second generation of Ranger Raptor pick-up with a bigger, more powerful engine and enhanced off-road ability.

The new version of the firm’s performance truck features a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine in place of the first-gen’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel.

The new unit produces 284bhp and 362lb ft - up from 210bhp - although emissions rules mean European-spec cars get almost 100bhp less than US and Australian models.

Performance figures haven’t been announced but it’s expected to be significantly better than the outgoing truck’s 0-62mph time of 10 seconds.

The Raptor is the halo model for the new Ranger line-up and will arrive in the UK this summer, ahead of the “regular” truck’s launch.

“We’ve really focused on delivering a genuine performance truck with the next-gen Ranger Raptor,” said Dave Burn, Ford Performance’s chief programme engineer. “It’s significantly faster, looks incredible, is packed with new features, and it’s the toughest Ranger we’ve ever made.”

The chassis has been comprehensively overhauled to make sure the truck meets such boasts, with unique mounts and reinforcement, 2.3mm-thick steel underbody protection and completely redesigned suspension geometry and components.

Key among the upgraded parts are new shock absorbers supplied by Fox but tuned by Ford Performance engineers. The 2.5-inch Live Valve shocks feature Teflon-infused oil for less friction and an internal bypass function to offer better on-road comfort without compromising the truck’s off-road ability.

A new permanent four-wheel-drive system with electronically controlled two-speed transfer box and locking front and rear differentials sit at the heart of the truck’s off-road credentials, with a choice of seven drive modes. There are also four settings for the sports exhaust - ranging from “quiet” to full-on “Baja” which mimics the note of a straight-through system.

Helping improve performance is a special anti-lag system first seen in the GT supercar. This allows the turbos to continue spinning for up to three seconds after the driver lifts off the throttle, in order to provide instant response if they accelerate again.

Externally, the second-generation Ranger Raptor gets a new version of the full-width F-O-R-D grille common to all Raptors, flanked by the new “C-Clamp” LED headlight design. Unique 17-inch alloys are shod in Raptor-exclusive all-terrain tyres, while cast-aluminium side steps and flared arches add to the Raptor’s aggressive appearance.

Inside, Ford says the new truck features “jet fighter-inspired sports seats” and Code Orange accents and ambient lighting. Standard features include a heated leather steering wheel with centre marking, magnesium shift paddles for the 10-speed automatic gearbox, a 12.4-inch digital instrument display and 12-inch infotainment screen.