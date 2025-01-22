Nissan Juke

Julie Marshall enjoys driving Nissan’s new yellow Juke

Look around any supermarket car park and your eyes are assailed by a sea of grey, black and blue cars - the most popular three colours for 2024.

Figures released recently by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show that 28 per cent of new cars last year were grey. And though its popularity is not likely to wane any time soon, I’m not really a fan.

So I was pleasantly surprised when, for the Juke’s mid-lifecycle refresh, Nissan reintroduced a bright yellow version. When it landed on my drive last December it was a perfect pick-me-up for a cold winter’s week.

The colour was popular in the first generation Juke in 2010 though this time around it is a slightly paler hue and I love it.

Our test car was in Tekna + trim with a contrasting black roof, wheels, door mirrors, wheel arches and pillars which really accentuate the bright bodywork

It’s not just the paint colour that has been updated. The centre console and instrument cluster have been redesigned and the interior upgraded with new materials.

The interior refresh is impressive with a broader use of soft-touch materials and quality fixtures and fittings.

Most significant is the larger touchscreen for the infotainment system - now 12.3in - with added features.

It has Bluetooth, an impressive voice recognition system, a wireless phone charger and wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play - no more toting around your phone lead.

Although there are two handily placed USB ports in the front and two in the back should you need them.

Climate control is by way of two large knobs instead of a complicated digital menu and switches for the heated windscreens are directly underneath.

Nissan introduced a petrol hybrid into its lineup for generation two and it remains unchanged.

It’s remarkably good and delivers better than average combined fuel consumption of 56.8mpg with no need for charging to bring the EV power into play.

Acceleration is a pretty impressive 10.1 seconds for the 0-62mph benchmark dash courtesy of the punchy 141bhp 1.6 litre petrol engine and supplementary battery that work independently or together.

Nissan claims that 80 per cent of an urban journey can be accomplished in electric drive mode which gives increased efficiency.

The driver sits high and forward visibility is good although the rear view is not so and the all round view monitor and parking sensors come into their own when reversing.

Plenty of room in the boot: 354 litres with the seats up and 1114 litres with them down although the boot lip is a little on the high side for easy loading.

One feature I loved is that the doors lock and unlock when you approach or walk away with the key in your pocket or bag.

Lots of safety equipment comes as standard including cruise control, traffic sign recognition and also intelligent lane intervention – this can become quite annoying at times and I was tempted to turn it off.. Automatic emergency braking, however, is a welcome feature which can detect both pedestrians and cyclists.

Price: £31,115

Engine: 1.6litre petrol hybrid

Power: 141bhp

Torque: 109lb/ft

Transmission: Automatic

Top speed: 103mph

0-62mph: 10.1 seconds

Economy: 58.8mpg

CO 2 emissions:109g/km