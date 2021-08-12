Roadworks disruption warning to drivers in South Shields - this is where will be affected

Borough Road

South Tyneside Council plans to make a temporarily traffic closure order on Borough Road, South Shields – near its junction with Sunderland Road – for 17 days.

Work is due to start on August 18 and the closure is to enable the council to carry out work on parking bays in the area.

Signs will indicate when traffic is prohibited and the alternative routes will be either via Borough Road, Grosvenor Gardens, St Marys Avenue and Sunderland Roadd and vice versa, or Centenary Avenue, Prince Edward Road and Sunderland Road and vice versa.

The information in this story came from a public notice published in The Shields Gazette newspaper.

