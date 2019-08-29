Where are the newest electric car charging points in South Tyneside?
Electric car drivers are being offered more charging points in South Tyneside.
Another three charging posts have been installed at South Tyneside Council business centres - bringing the total number of chargers across the borough to more than 30.
The new 22kW and 7kW charge pointsare located at Jarrow Business Centre, South Shields Business Works and One Trinity Green.
Coun Mark Walsh, lead member for housing and transport at South Tyneside Council, said: I’m delighted that we are continuing to expand our infrastructure of charging facilities. This is a great boost for local businesses based in our centres.
“As a council we have committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and creating a healthy, sustainable and efficient transport network is vital to achieve that goal.
“We can help encourage the take up of electric vehicles among residents, businesses and council employees by ensuring that making the switch is easy, convenient and accessible.”
The council has already reduce emissions by an estimated 48 per cent since 2014/15 and last month declared a climate emergency - agreeing a number of measures to enable the shift towards becoming carbon neutral.
Paul Lindsay, director of Bede Wealth Management Limited, which is based in Jarrow Business Centre, said: “I have an electric car and to me it’s paramount that there are on-site charging facilities.
"I travel to a lot of corporate events and do home visits, often at short notice, so it’s going to make it really convenient for me to know the car is recharging outside while I’m in the office.”