Celebrity 5 Go Barging - series 2, episode 3: here's what's in store on tonight's programme
The life of a celebrity may be thought of as all glitz and glamour, but one group of famous faces have opted to temporarily trade the plush lifestyle for a stint aboard a barge.
Five celebs have been enjoying a taste of life in the slow lane after signing on for barge-based expedition for Channel 5's new series Celebrity 5 Go Barging.
A gentle jaunt
Micahel Buerk, Shaun Williamson, Amanda Barrie, Anita Harris and John Prescott have teamed up for the sailing adventure, which will take them from the Caldon Canal in Staffordshire to the heart of Shakespeare country.
On tonight's (2 Aug) third instalment, four of the celebs head off for a spooky trip through Staffordshire's 1.5 mile-long Harecastle Tunnel.
Meanwhile, Williamson opts instead to pay a visit to the grave of James Brindley - the man who designed the tunnel, but never saw it completed.
After joining the Macclesfield Canal, Barrie and Harries travel to a barge-based artist's studio for a leisurely afternoon of sketching, while the others head to see the sights of 18th century folly Mow Cop.
This leg of the quintet's journey comes to a close at Congleton, homing in on an unsung local heroine of the Suffragette movement.
When is it on TV?
The third episode of Celebrity 5 Go Barging will air on Channel 5 tonight (2 Aug) at 9pm.