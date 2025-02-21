Charlotte Crosby records lullaby as she welcomes second child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlotte Crosby has impressed fans with her vocal talents after recording a lullaby.

Charlotte recently visited a cottage in Ashbrooke for the Selling Sunderland campaign | Richard Lee/PinPep

The Sunderland-born reality TV star - who has her own BBC show called Charlotte in Sunderland - released the song on her Instagram page and was met with a wave of positive comments praising her vocal talents.

The former St Anthony’s pupil told her 8.7million followers how she’d been asked to record a song after she voiced a festive jingle for Paramount+.

It’s not the first time Charlotte has impressed fans with her singing after making a surprise appearance on The Masked Singer Australia as the Space Fairy in 2023.

Closer to home, she recently fronted a property campaign in the city called Selling Sunderland.

Charlotte and fiance Jake Ankers this year welcomed their second daughter, Pixi Cecilia Ankers.

Writing on Instagram about the significance of the lullaby, the mum-of-two said: “Our first week with Pixi Cece and being a family of 4 🧚🤍 and a little short story I’ve wanted to share for a while…….

“Over 9 months ago I got asked if I would record something in a studio for abit of fun (This was shortly after the paramount+ Xmas advert I sang on 🎵) at the time I thought it was a little bit cringe and felt really embarrassed, but I decided to go for it as I had a little idea of something I would of loved to do to suprise my mam @letitia.crosby.

“My beautiful nana Jean sang a lullabye to me and my mam when we were little to get us to sleep. I now often sing it to both my girls at night time ❤️ it’s just a short lullabye, nothing special but very special to me and my mam!

“My nana passed away just a year and a half before and I thought this would be a lovely suprise to play to my mam so decided to go for it! ❤️❤️ANYWAY to cut a long story short that whole day in the studio I felt really strange, something was up! AND Lo AND BEHOLD I WAS RIGHT!! THAT VERY DAY I FOUND OUT I WAS PREGNANT 😱 with my little Pixi!

“I could NOT believe it! On such a sentimental day. You may call me crazy but I felt it a sign from my beautiful nana if you believe in those sort of things! 🥲🥲 I swore I’d never share the song and only my mam would hear it!

“But It fits so perfectly to this little video I made of our first week with Pixi 🥲It’s safe to say I think about my beautiful Nana Jean all of the time especially when I look at my Alba Jean who looks so much like her and is named after her, even more so with the arrival of our girl pixi, wishing she could have been here to meet her!

“I wish I could of played her this song, I wish she was still here 😭 I love you nana so much forever and always this one’s for you I hope your watching ❤️Thankyou @avik for pushing me to do the studio day 🤍 “

You can hear the song here