Aldi, which was named Christmas Retailer of the Year at the Quality Food Awards for the fifth consecutive year, is set to have its biggest range ever for Christmas 2024 including mouth-watering mains, perfect party food, decadent desserts and marvellous tipples.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We know our shoppers are always eager to find out about our new launches for Christmas, so we’re delighted to share some of the highlights from our range. Customers can expect our usual great value and high-quality products this festive season. And this is just a taste of what’s to come at the Christmas Retailer of the Year so shoppers should keep an eye out for more!”

The Main Event

Easy carve duck.

Aldi’s selection of mains include the incredible range of traditional turkeys you’d expect, including the Specially Selected Ultimate British Free Range Whole Turkey, reared slowly and traditionally dry hung for at least 10 days for extra flavour and succulence.

After seeing demand for less traditional meats soar last festive season, the range also includes a wide selection of other birds — from a Specially Selected Free-Range Goose to the NEW Specially Selected British Easy Carve Duck (£29.99, 1.6kg).

There’s even the NEW Specially Selected Slow Cooked Two Bird Roast, a smoked British bacon topped turkey and chicken stuffed with a gluten-free pork and cranberry stuffing accompanied by a cherry and red wine glaze, slow cooked for added succulence. Available in stores from 19th December.

Aldi also has an impressive wagyu range available this festive season, including the award-winning Specially Selected Wagyu Tomahawk (£24.99 per kg). Served on the bone, this rib steak is uniformly marbled giving an exceptional tenderness that melts in the mouth. What's more, the premium steak has just taken home the impressive accolade of ‘Product of the Year’ at the Quality Food Awards[2]. Available in stores from 19th December.

Luscious lobster.

If that wasn’t enough, for one shell of a dish, the Specially Selected Whole Lobster (£9.99, 400g) will be returning this year, offering the perfect centrepiece for the Christmas table. Both tender and juicy, the lobster allows shoppers to get that opulent feeling without the hefty price tag! Available in stores from 6th November.

Those looking to impress guests with a flavoursome fish main should also try Aldi’s Specially Selected Infused Side of Salmon (£11.99, 680g). Delicately infused with lemon and finished with a sticky maple and clementine glaze, this delightful dish is the perfect mix of sweet and savoury — cooked in just 35 minutes! Available 19th December.

Pigs in Blankets

Aldi’s Pigs in Blankets range never fails to disappoint and brand NEW for this year are the Specially Selected Ultimate Pigs in Blankets (£2.99, 300g). Bigger than your average pig in blanket, these meaty and juicy sausages will leave guests wanting more.

Plenty for the cheese lovers.

Promising shoppers the ultimate premium tasting experience with every bite, these sausages are packed with flavour, wrapped in a delicious smoked streaky bacon. Available from 19th December.

Party Food

The party don’t start ‘til Aldi walks in! Guests are sure to be wowed by Aldi’s party food range this year with the NEW Specially Selected Wagyu Appetisers (£4.99, 280g) — a variety of top-notch nibbles from succulent wagyu bons bons to mini wagyu beef sliders in a choice of cheese or chimichurri. Available from 27th November.

Set to be this year’s buffet essential are the NEW Specially Selected Bao Buns (£3.99, 6 pack). Packed with a choice of hoisin duck or sweet & sour veg, the bao buns come in adorable reindeer and present designs that perfectly complement any party setup. Available in stores from 6th December.

There’s also the Specially Selected Posh Prawn Toast (£3.99, 8 pack), mini prawn filled sandwiches topped with sesame seeds and served with a ponzu dip. Available in stores from 6th December.

Another newcomer this year is the quirky Specially Selected Breaded Chicken Doughnuts (£3.49, 330g). Those who love a savoury spin on a classic sweet treat will love this dish as it’s a combination of batter, chicken, waffle sprinkles and a BBQ sauce. Available from 6th December.

Meat-free

Meat-free shoppers will be thrilled to hear Aldi has invested in its ever-growing vegan and vegetarian range this Christmas.

Those looking to keep it meat-free during the festivities can pick up the NEW Specially Selected Roasted Vegetable Snowflake (£4.99, 400g) which is packed full of butternut squash, chestnuts, cranberries and pumpkin seeds and topped with a chestnut crumb and mulled festive drizzle. Available in stores from 19th December.

Shoppers can also opt for the NEW Specially Selected Rainbow Vegetable Parcel (£4.99, 450g), offering seasoned layers of spinach, broccoli, roasted butternut squash and braised red cabbage with a rich mushroom and cranberry duxelle which is hand-wrapped in a crisp and golden pastry. Available in stores from 14th October.

Cheese & Desserts

Back by popular demand, hosts can make an impressive statement with the Specially Selected Luxury Cheese Truckle Tower (£12.99, 1kg) with its tiered stack of tasty truckles including Extra Mature Coastal Cheddar (400g), Aged Red Leicester (300g), Wensleydale with Cranberry and Cassis Flavour (200g) and topped with Balsamic Onion Cheddar (100g).

This showstopping centrepiece weighs a whopping 1kg and is a perfect sharer or gift for lovers of strong British cheeses. Available in stores from 6th December.

Also landing in stores from 6th December is the beloved Specially Selected Sharing Cheese Bakes (£5.99, 300g). Including the famous 5 Year Vintage Cheddar and a new, but equally indulgent, Gruyere Fondue, the sharing cheese bakes make for a warm and gooey starter or after-dinner treat for those who prefer savoury desserts.

Aldi is launching its most indulgent dessert to date —the NEW Specially Selected Ultimate Gold Coin (£6.99, 470g). Layers of decadent ingredients are all encased in a glimmering Belgian Chocolate shell with Specially Selected embossed on top and the dessert can be cracked open to reveal a glorious centre. Available in stores from 21st December.

Joining Aldi’s traditional mince pie range is a brand NEW savoury addition — Specially Selected Ruby Port, Fig & Cheese Puff Pastry Mince Pies (£2.59, 6 pack). Fresh figs and pears are soaked in Ruby Port before being blended with classic mincemeat and capsulated in an all-butter puff pastry before finally being topped with Italian hard cheese. Available in stores from 1st November.

And, for those who enjoy something sweeter, try another quirky take on a festive classic with Aldi’s NEW Specially Selected Maple & Pecan Mince Pies (£2.25, 4 pack). Melt in the mouth mincemeat is met with a maple and pecan filling, encased in a buttery shortcrust pastry. Available 1st November.

Tasty Tipples

Attention all orange chocolate aficionados! Make this Christmas un-bally-evably delicious with Aldi’s NEW Ballycastle Milk Chocolate Clementine Country Cream (£7.49, 70cl). This indulgent treat is a symphony of smooth, creamy milk chocolate infused with bright, zesty clementine. Available now.

Wanting a smooth and elegant wine to sip alongside a festive spread? Try Aldi’s NEW Specially Selected Crémant de Loire (£8.99, 75cl). This French sparkling is made in the same way as Champagne, with unique grape varieties from different regions.

Promising delicate bubbles and subtle berry aromas, this tipple pairs wonderfully with smoked salmon canapés or pavlovas. Available now.

For a delightful tipple with fine and persistent bubbles, try Aldi’s NEW Organic Cava (£8.99, 75cl), the perfect sparkler for festive toasts. Available in stores now.

Prosecco fans will be pleased to hear of the arrival of Aldi’s NEW Diamond Prosecco (£8.49, 75cl). This well-balanced Prosecco dances on the palate with vibrant notes of ripe apple, pear, banana, and a burst of citrus. The elegant bottle, with its gleaming gold accents, makes a sophisticated centrepiece for any celebration, from intimate gatherings to grand occasions. Available now.

Aldi’s full Christmas range along with prices and dates will be revealed later this year.