South Shields Museum and Art Gallery has launched the countdown to its popular Jingle Bell Square, inviting visitors to take part in festive fun, with Santa and Glitterberry the Elf sharing magical tales and memories from the North Pole.

Geoff Woodward, museum manager, said: “Our best-selling Jingle Bell Square makes a return this year.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors to meet Santa and Glitterberry the elf , and we’re sure they’ll get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”

South Shields Museum and Art Gallery

Geoff said children will receive an age-appropriate gift and be invited to join in with festive fun and games.

The event is suitable for children aged one to 12. Babies under one are welcome for free although they will not receive a gift unless a ticket is purchased for them.

Tickets are on sale now. Booking is essential and costs £7.50 plus a booking fee per person, this fee includes an age-appropriate gift for each child. Booking links and information can be found at www.southshieldsmuseum.org.uk.

Geoff added that for those children who may find the experience overwhelming, the museum is also hosting a relaxed Santa session on 3 December at 11.15am.

South Shields Museum itself is free to visit, so families can also enjoy the exhibits, including the live snakes, spiders and lizards in the museum’s Creature Corner.