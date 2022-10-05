Christmas at South Shields Museum: Popular 'Jingle Bell Square' festive event returns
Santa and his favourite elf are returning to a popular Christmas event for December 2022.
South Shields Museum and Art Gallery has launched the countdown to its popular Jingle Bell Square, inviting visitors to take part in festive fun, with Santa and Glitterberry the Elf sharing magical tales and memories from the North Pole.
Geoff Woodward, museum manager, said: “Our best-selling Jingle Bell Square makes a return this year.
"We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors to meet Santa and Glitterberry the elf , and we’re sure they’ll get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”
Geoff said children will receive an age-appropriate gift and be invited to join in with festive fun and games.
The event is suitable for children aged one to 12. Babies under one are welcome for free although they will not receive a gift unless a ticket is purchased for them.
Tickets are on sale now. Booking is essential and costs £7.50 plus a booking fee per person, this fee includes an age-appropriate gift for each child. Booking links and information can be found at www.southshieldsmuseum.org.uk.
Geoff added that for those children who may find the experience overwhelming, the museum is also hosting a relaxed Santa session on 3 December at 11.15am.
South Shields Museum itself is free to visit, so families can also enjoy the exhibits, including the live snakes, spiders and lizards in the museum’s Creature Corner.
The museum is spread over two floors telling the story of South Tyneside social, industrial and maritime history from 4,000 years ago to the present day through a range of displays, exhibitions and nationally significant works of art.