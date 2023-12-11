People in South Tyneside have just one week left to help make Christmas special for thousands of needy youngsters.

Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz with some of your toy appeal donations.

The deadline for donations to the Gazette’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal – run in partnership with the charity Hope 4 Kidz – close next Monday, when the toys are collected from drop off points in the area.

One batch of donations has already been delivered to the child day unit at South Tyneside District Hospital.

For many families in the area the run-up to the big day is a worrying time so, as readers gear up for their festive season, we are once again asking you to find just one more gift while out shopping and leave them at drop off points

The toy appeal logo

These will then be distributed by Hope 4 Kidz to organisations which support children who are struggling to overcome long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

This year, because of the cost of living crisis, there are more children than ever in local refuges, hospitals, homeless units and special needs centres.

Last year – thanks to your generosity – nearly 5,000 children woke up to presents valued at £35,000 on Christmas Day – a gift many of them would otherwise not have received.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts, said: "Donations are coming in thick and fast and I would thank each and every person who has taken the trouble to remember those who are less fortunate, especially at a time when most people are facing their own challenges. Your generosity is amazing.

"At the same time, the list of organisations who have contacted us for help has also grown.”

She added: "This year many people have had to tighten their belts even further, but if you can, please give a donation to the appeal before the final collection of toys on Monday.

"No matter the gift it will help make a child smile at Christmas"

Liam Kennedy, digital editor of the Shields Gazette, said: “Year after year, our readers stun us with the generosity they show in our annual appeal and we hope that this year will be no exception."

The drop off points in South Shields are at Cafe Mio, in Sunderland Road; Morrisons supermarket in Ocean Road, and The Gym, in Crossgate.

The appeal is being run in conjunction with the Gazette’s sister paper, the Sunderland Echo, and there are also drop off points at Asda in Grangetown, the HSBC Bank at The Bridges, Peter Heron, the Sainsburys supermarkets at Silksworth, Wessington Way, and Washington; the Santander Bank in Waterloo Place; Virgin Money in Fawcett Street; Morrisons at Doxford Park and Keel Lounge, in High Street West.

Please no not to wrap the donations – this will be done before they are handed out.

The appeal is also being supported by local businesses, including Adkins & Cheurfi Recruitment, ARRIVA, Bunzl, Maxim FM, Northeast BIC, Siemens Energy and The BIC Washington Hub

The last day for donations is Monday, December 19