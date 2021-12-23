Festive display

Here's six ways to spend Boxing Day

Let’s take a look at how you and your family like to spend your boxing day.

By Hayley Lovely
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:09 pm

The fun doesn’t stop once Christmas Day is over. With many people off work and school until the new year, the festive period is one that can be enjoyed by all. But what are the most popular ways to spend Boxing Day?

Eating leftovers

As if we didn’t eat enough on Christmas Day, Boxing Day was made for using that leftover turkey to make sandwiches or curry.

Shopping

Many people love to dash to the shops to treat themselves in the Boxing Day sales.

Family time

For many the holidays are a time for visiting family and spending quality time together.

A trip to the pantomime

It’s not Christmas until you’ve been to the pantomime and many families like to spend Boxing Day seeing a traditional pantomime.

A walk

A walk along the beach or to the park to test out the new bikes and scooters is a favourite for many.

Football match

If you’re a football fan you’re most likely to spend the day watching your team play.

1. waves-5638587_1920.jpg

Cold winter sea

Photo: Pixabay

2. cranberries-4658414_1920.jpg

Leftover turkey

Photo: Pixabay

3. girl-2581913_1920.jpg

Boxing Day sales shopping

Photo: Pixabay

4. family-457235_1920.jpg

Family time

Photo: Pixabay

