Sick and tired of Christmas turkey traditions? KFC knows the feeling…

This festive season, KFC is answering fans’ demands by bringing back the much-loved Stuffing Stacker Burger.

The rapid sell-out of this unrivalled menu item last year proved that, in the battle of the birds, chicken truly reigns supreme. Perfect for fried chicken enthusiasts who refuse to bow to dry turkey pressures, this burger is the ultimate festive treat for chicken loyalists who know that they can always believe in succulent KFC chicken.

KFC announces the return of its sold out festive favourites – the Stuffing Burgers.

From Monday 11th November, you can once again treat yourself to not just one, but two crispy golden Original Recipe Chicken fillets topped with cheese, layered beneath a soft sage and onion stuffing patty smothered in spicy cranberry sauce, on a bed of fresh lettuce and burger dressing, all housed in a pillowy soft brioche bun.

KFC is also sprinkling the festive spirit across three more limited-edition menu items - the Stuffing Tower Burger with the same tasty additions but includes just one Original Recipe Chicken fillet and ultimate sharing specials, the Gravy Double Bucket (from £19.99) and Gravy Triple Bucket (from £23.99).

But you’ll have to be quick because they’re only available nationwide until January 5th and then they’re gone for good. So, join us in making your festive, finger lickin’ feast unforgettable this season by sticking with chicken.

Treat yourself to a Stuffing Burger or enjoy the perfect Friendsmas deal with the Double Gravy Bucket. Head down to your nearest KFC or bring the festive cheer home with a KFC Delivery, available nationwide both via the KFC App and at https://www.kfc.co.uk/kfc-christmas.