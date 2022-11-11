After the success of its inaugural major Christmas event last year, the Northumberland landmark returns to the festive calendar with a 12 Days of Christmas indoor experience.

The castle has once again teamed up with award-winning theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd-Webber for the event which sees its majestic rooms filled with festive magic in the biggest indoor Christmas event in the North East.

From a partridge in a sparkling pear tree in the entrance to the billiards table in the Billiards Room transformed into a lake for seven swans a swimming, the castle’s state rooms have been bedecked for the season.

The 12 Days of Christmas at Bamburgh Castle

The thousands of baubles and lights also pay homage to the castle’s 3000-year-old history, architecture and colourful past as home to the Kings of Northumbria.

Claire Watson-Armstrong, who is the current custodian of Bamburgh Castle along with her husband Francis, said: “We’re so excited to be launching 12 Day of Christmas, it looks absolutely breathtaking.

“Here at Bamburgh Castle, we have the biggest and the best indoor festive experience in the region and it’s absolutely fantastic.

"Charlotte has worked her magic throughout our state rooms. Each room has been given a different theme linked to the carol itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamburgh Christmas

Last year was the first year the major tourist attraction has embarked on such a large-scale festive celebration and Claire said it proved a huge success.

"It was just a phenomenal success. I think, especially after the past few Christmases, we all just want a bit of joy. We all want to do something uplifting that puts us in that Christmas mood and we were all just blown away by people’s reaction and the number of people coming through the door to see it and the feedback we got.

"It’s something that appeals to people of all ages as well so it’s for families, for children, for older people. It just has that sense of magic and joy. We’re mindful this year that we’re still experiencing difficult times and we really want to add value for money for people if they are coming out and want to get into that Christmas spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So admission into the Christmas Kingdom is free and included in general admission tickets which you can buy online or on the gate so it’s good value for money.

Claire Watson Armstrong from Bamburgh Castle

"Or, you can buy an annual pass and come as many times as you like – not just for Christmas.”

All other Christmas events at the castle including meet Father Christmas and wreath making have sold out, but 12 Days of Christmas is open daily for visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a dedicated Christmas shop for those wanting to pick up local gifts and decorations.

:: The Twelve Days of Christmas at Bamburgh Castle runs from Saturday 12 November – Sunday 8 January, daily from 10am – 4pm.

Bamburgh Christmas

:: Entrance included with general admission tickets: Adults £15.50 / Children £7.65 / Children aged four and under free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamburgh Christmas

Bamburgh Christmas

Bamburgh Christmas

Bamburgh Christmas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamburgh Christmas

Bamburgh Christmas