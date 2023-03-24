Luxury travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller, has announced the top 49 best beaches in the UK, and has included one that is right on the doorstep of those living in South Shields The list features beaches from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Conde Nast Traveller has rounded up the best UK beaches to visit - with one right in the heart of the north east. Whitley Bay in Tyneside has been named the 27th best beach in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the beach, Visit North Tyneside says it’s “a golden sand Blue Flag award-winning beach, stretches from Whitley Bay North towards St Mary’s Lighthouse. It is a popular place for recreation and is regularly used by walkers. The promenade and The Links have wonderful walks with the beach as a magnificent backdrop.”

Condé Nast Traveller says: “This stunning beach front was originally a famous Victorian holiday resort, complete with a traditional funfair and bathing area. Now, it is still a popular holiday destination for locals, who come here to swim in the clean, safe waters.”

If the weather isn’t on your side, there’s still plenty to do in Tyneside. You could visit the Angle of the North, or even visit Newcastle castle. You can also get in touch with your artistic side, and go to the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art.

49 best beaches in the UK - full list

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England

Blackpool Sands, Devon Seven Sisters, Sussex Sennen Cove, Cornwall Walberswick Beach, Suffolk Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles Holkham Beach, Norfolk Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset Dunwich Beach, Suffolk Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall Hunstanton, Norfolk Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset Southwold, Suffolk Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex Whitstable beach, Kent Aldeburgh, Suffolk Branchester Beach, Norfolk Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent Polzeath, Cornwall Bantham Beach, South Devon Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire West Wittering, West Sussex Sandbanks, Dorset St. Bees, Cumbria Woolacombe Sands, Devon Cromer Beach, North Norfolk Whitley Bay, Tyneside Sheringham beach, North Norfolk South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris Achmelvich Beach, North-west Machir Bay, Islay Uig beach, Isle of Lewis St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

Wales

Three Cliffs Bay Aberfforest Beach Llanddwyn, Anglesey Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast Harlech Gwynedd Penbryn Ceredigion Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad