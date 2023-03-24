Condé Nast Traveller announce the best beaches in the UK including Whitley Bay - see full list
The UK is home to some of the best beaches in Europe - and Condé Nast Traveller have listed the top 49 - including one in Newcastle
Luxury travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller, has announced the top 49 best beaches in the UK, and has included one that is right on the doorstep of those living in South Shields The list features beaches from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Conde Nast Traveller has rounded up the best UK beaches to visit - with one right in the heart of the north east. Whitley Bay in Tyneside has been named the 27th best beach in the UK.
Speaking about the beach, Visit North Tyneside says it’s “a golden sand Blue Flag award-winning beach, stretches from Whitley Bay North towards St Mary’s Lighthouse. It is a popular place for recreation and is regularly used by walkers. The promenade and The Links have wonderful walks with the beach as a magnificent backdrop.”
Condé Nast Traveller says: “This stunning beach front was originally a famous Victorian holiday resort, complete with a traditional funfair and bathing area. Now, it is still a popular holiday destination for locals, who come here to swim in the clean, safe waters.”
If the weather isn’t on your side, there’s still plenty to do in Tyneside. You could visit the Angle of the North, or even visit Newcastle castle. You can also get in touch with your artistic side, and go to the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art.
49 best beaches in the UK - full list
England
- Blackpool Sands, Devon
- Seven Sisters, Sussex
- Sennen Cove, Cornwall
- Walberswick Beach, Suffolk
- Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles
- Holkham Beach, Norfolk
- Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
- Dunwich Beach, Suffolk
- Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall
- Hunstanton, Norfolk
- Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset
- Southwold, Suffolk
- Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset
- Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
- Whitstable beach, Kent
- Aldeburgh, Suffolk
- Branchester Beach, Norfolk
- Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent
- Polzeath, Cornwall
- Bantham Beach, South Devon
- Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire
- West Wittering, West Sussex
- Sandbanks, Dorset
- St. Bees, Cumbria
- Woolacombe Sands, Devon
- Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
- Whitley Bay, Tyneside
- Sheringham beach, North Norfolk
- South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire
- Ventnor, Isle of Wight
Scotland
- Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris
- Achmelvich Beach, North-west
- Machir Bay, Islay
- Uig beach, Isle of Lewis
- St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire
- Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides
Wales
- Three Cliffs Bay
- Aberfforest Beach
- Llanddwyn, Anglesey
- Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
- Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast
- Harlech Gwynedd
- Penbryn Ceredigion
- Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire
Northern Ireland
- Benone, Ulster
- Mill Bay, Rathlin Island
- Magilligan Point, Ulster
- Whiterocks, Portrush
- Whitepark Bay, Antrim