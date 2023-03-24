News you can trust since 1849
Condé Nast Traveller announce the best beaches in the UK including Whitley Bay - see full list

The UK is home to some of the best beaches in Europe - and Condé Nast Traveller have listed the top 49 - including one in Newcastle

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT- 1 min read

Luxury travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller, has announced the top 49 best beaches in the UK, and has included one that is right on the doorstep of those living in South Shields The list features beaches from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Conde Nast Traveller has rounded up the best UK beaches to visit - with one right in the heart of the north east. Whitley Bay in Tyneside has been named the 27th best beach in the UK.

Speaking about the beach, Visit North Tyneside says it’s “a golden sand Blue Flag award-winning beach, stretches from Whitley Bay North towards St Mary’s Lighthouse. It is a popular place for recreation and is regularly used by walkers. The promenade and The Links have wonderful walks with the beach as a magnificent backdrop.”

Condé Nast Traveller says: “This stunning beach front was originally a famous Victorian holiday resort, complete with a traditional funfair and bathing area. Now, it is still a popular holiday destination for locals, who come here to swim in the clean, safe waters.”

If the weather isn’t on your side, there’s still plenty to do in Tyneside. You could visit the Angle of the North, or even visit Newcastle castle. You can also get in touch with your artistic side, and go to the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art.

49 best beaches in the UK - full list

England

  1. Blackpool Sands, Devon 
  2. Seven Sisters, Sussex
  3. Sennen Cove, Cornwall
  4. Walberswick Beach, Suffolk
  5. Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles
  6. Holkham Beach, Norfolk
  7. Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
  8. Dunwich Beach, Suffolk
  9. Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall
  10. Hunstanton, Norfolk
  11. Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset
  12. Southwold, Suffolk
  13. Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset
  14. Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
  15. Whitstable beach, Kent
  16. Aldeburgh, Suffolk
  17. Branchester Beach, Norfolk
  18. Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent
  19. Polzeath, Cornwall
  20. Bantham Beach, South Devon
  21. Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire
  22. West Wittering, West Sussex
  23. Sandbanks, Dorset
  24. St. Bees, Cumbria
  25. Woolacombe Sands, Devon
  26. Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
  27. Whitley Bay, Tyneside
  28. Sheringham beach, North Norfolk
  29. South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire
  30. Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Scotland

  1. Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris
  2. Achmelvich Beach, North-west 
  3. Machir Bay, Islay
  4. Uig beach, Isle of Lewis
  5. St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire
  6. Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

Wales

  1. Three Cliffs Bay
  2. Aberfforest Beach
  3. Llanddwyn, Anglesey
  4. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
  5. Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast
  6. Harlech Gwynedd
  7. Penbryn Ceredigion
  8. Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

Northern Ireland

  1. Benone, Ulster
  2. Mill Bay, Rathlin Island
  3. Magilligan Point, Ulster
  4. Whiterocks, Portrush
  5. Whitepark Bay, Antrim
