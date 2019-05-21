Discover a chic, boutique retreat in the heart of the Cotswolds

Whether you’re a discerning traveller, a seasoned epicure or a hopeless romantic, whisk yourself away to the epitome of elegance, hospitality and delectable dining nestled in the heart of the idyllic Cotswolds.

Chic, charming and oozing bespoke splendour, the award-winning Cotswold House Hotel and Spa in Chipping Campden raises the bar for boutique hotels with its captivating blend of tranquility, relaxation and luxury.

Fresh from a substantial refurbishment, the 28-room Grade II regency town house provides a haven from which to explore one of the prettiest towns in the UK, with an abundance of history, scenery and greenery right on the doorstep.

Boasting an eclectic selection of rooms and suites, exemplary accommodation ranges from a tasteful feature room with exposed beams and free-standing bath, to the lavish Longborough Suite with spacious living quarters, open log fireplace, private garden and hot tub.

Our room for the weekend was a ground floor Junior Suite with French doors leading to a picture-perfect bistro terrace and two acres of lush, landscaped gardens. Although the outrageously comfy king-size bed was dreamy, the massive marble-effect bath in the bathroom really stole the show - free standing and fabulous when overflowing with heady lavender bubbles.

The spa swimming pool at Cotswold House Hotel and Spa

SUPERB SPA

After a busy working week, relaxation was high on our agenda and the hotel’s petite, charming spa -featuring six treatment rooms, heated hydrotherapy pool and blissful aromatic steam room was like a mirage for the weary. Whether you partake of a pampering treatment or, like us, just melt away the stresses of the day with a dip in the pool and a rest on a comfy lounger, you’ll feel the vitality flooding back in no time.

FINE DINING

After a rejuvenating day, fine dining is always on the menu at Cotswold House. The hotel’s magnificent Fig Restaurant - recently awarded two Rosettes for culinary excellence – serves up an a la carte selection featuring Cotswolds-inspired food prepared with flair and imagination.

A must to start is the braised duck served with artichoke puree and lentils, whilst the dry aged beef, a rare fillet accompanied by chanterelle and carrot, whips the taste buds into a frenzy – only to be tantalised further by spiced chocolate ganache for dessert.

A coffee and post dinner liquor later and we were ready to retire, seduced by the delightful cuisine and the Fig’s alluring ambiance. The Fig offers a two-course option at £39 per person, or three courses for £48.50. Its afternoon teas are the talk of the town – deliciously indulgent and not to be missed.

For more relaxed, informal dining in the hotel, the laid-back Bistro on the Square radiates warmth and atmospheric charm and is ideal for light lunches or casual evening meals, not to mention quirky cocktails, an extensive wine list and a connoisseur’s gin selection.

PLACES TO VISIT

If fresh air and exploration are more your cup of tea, why not pull on your hiking boots and enjoy the abundance of history and scenic walks the area has to offer before marvelling at the High Street’s distinctive golden stone buildings and settling in a traditional tea room for a beverage and hearty home-made cake.

Blessed with warm spring sunshine we filled our days with floral walks, drinking in the botanical beauty of nearby Hidcote Gardens and Batsford Arboretum, and a visit to Stratford-upon-Avon – the culture-rich town synonymous with William Shakespeare.

Wandering hand-in-hand across the cobbled Market Square back to the hotel in the evenings, we shared a sense of contentment and an unspoken promise of a certain return.

HOW TO GET THERE

Rooms are priced from £140 B&B in the winter, from £180 B&B in the summer. To book visit www.bespokehotels.com or call 0844 8159833. The hotel's Getaway package, two nights' bed and breakfast - one with evening dinner - is priced from £450. To get a free bottle of house wine with your dinner quote 'Go Supplement'.

The Junior Suite at Cotswold House Hotel and Spa.

The landscaped gardens at Cotswold House Hotel and Spa.