Have you visited any of these venues?

These are the food hygiene ratings of recently inspected South Shields hotels, guest houses and B&Bs

If you are looking for a clean place to stay in South Shields, you might want to check this list before you book.

By Claire Schofield
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 12:02 pm

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has been busy inspecting hotels, guest houses and B&Bs across South Shields. Ratings range from zero (urgent improvement is required) to five (hygiene standards are very good). These are all the venues that have been inspected in the last 18 months (Jun 2018 - Nov 2019), with the most recent listed first.

1. Annie's Guest House

106 Beach Road, NE33 2NE. Rated 5 on 02-Jul-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Athol House Guesthouse

21 Westoe Road, NE33 4LS. Rated 4 on 21-May-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The Clifton

101 Ocean Road, NE33 2JL. Rated 5 on 21-May-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Beach Haven Guest House

63 Ocean Road, NE33 2JJ. Rated 4 on 20-May-2019

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3