Watching your children head off on their next adventure is nerve-wracking for parents – whether they are starting school for the first time, or just moving up to the next year group.

But all of the preparations have paid off and the first week of the 2022/2023 school year is almost over; we hope they had a great time in class.

Parents and guardians across South Tyneside were poised with their cameras to capture the milestone moment of their child’s first day.

And the Gazette received hundreds of pictures from proud families in recognition of the special occasion.

Here’s a selection of your back-to-school snaps – thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph; we’re just sorry we can’t share them all!

1. Double trouble Back to school in South Tyneside. Elsie in Year 1 and Marlie in Reception. Photo: Lynn Morton Photo Sales

2. Cheeky faces Back to school in South Tyneside. Charlie, age 7, with little brother Harry, age 1. Photo: Danielle Liddle Photo Sales

3. Someone's not happy ... Back to school in South Tyneside. Archie wasn't exactly pleased with going into Year 1 ... Photo: Jade Huddart Photo Sales

4. The girls Back to school in South Tyneside. Lilly and Jorja going into Year 3. Photo: Kerry Lovelle Photo Sales