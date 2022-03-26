Can you give any of these pets a loving home?
Is it time for a new member of the family?
By Graham Murray
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 9:00 am
Across the north east there are many animals who are in need of a loving new home.
Watch the video and see if any of these cats and dogs are the ones for you.
There’s sweetheart Oreo, siblings Stanley and Doris, BFG Jethro, and friendly pair Atticus and Tabby.
They come to us courtesy of rspca.org.uk, helpingpets.org.uk, borderspetrescue.org and dogstrust.org.uk.
And don’t forget to visit those sites to see more animals who need a home right now.