Council plotting new children's home plans to keep vulnerable youngsters 'in the communities they call home'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council is aiming to increase the amount of residential beds available through the building of new residential homes.

Currently, there is only one residential home in the borough with just four beds and, combined with a lack of foster carers, this means that it can be very difficult to find enough places for young people in need.

Cllr Adam Ellison, lead member for children, young people and families, said: “Young people cannot always be accommodated in the borough and sometimes have to go as far as Scotland and Lancashire because of a lack of places nationally.

Cllr Adam Ellison, cabinet member for Children, Young People and Families at South Tyneside Council, is working on plans for more children's homes in the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want all our children and young people to have the best start in life. For those children who can’t be with their birth family, it is important their lives remain as stable as possible. We are keen to help our young people to stay in the borough, in their same schools, and close to family and friends.”

The council’s Families First service, which provides outreach support and short breaks, has been rated as ‘outstanding’.

Cllr Ellison added: “Increasing demand for children’s social care services has led to a rise in demand for residential placements. We have the necessary expertise and experience and plan to expand our provision so that our young people will be able to grow up in the communities they call home.”