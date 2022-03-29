Easter holiday club programme for struggling families in South Tyneside

West Boldon Lodge.

Funded by the Department for Education, the schemes are being delivered by South Tyneside Council – with places are free to youngsters aged between five and 16 who receive benefit-related free school meals or whose families are struggling financially.

The clubs will run between April 11 and 22, excluding the bank holidays.

Activities on offer include crafts, games, dance and sport and those taking part will also receive a meal.

Children can find out more about the world of the Saxons at Jarrow Hall where they can try out historic weapons and make their own shield, listen to stories of legends and monsters and try their hand at being a scribe.

A Forest fun event at West Boldon Lodge will include shelter-building, natural arts and crafts and clay modelling.

Beverley Scanlon, the council’s head of learning and early help, said: “We recognise that school holidays put an additional financial strain on families who are already struggling.

"These clubs will help to ease that burden, helping thousands of our young people to stay well fed and entertained when schools are closed.”

The clubs are being run at various venues throughout the borough and places must be booked in advance.

Bookings will close four days before each event.

To find out more about the clubs or to book a place, go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk/holidayclub or email [email protected]