Family events get underway in South Tyneside parks - this is what's on offer

Cllr Joan Atkinson at Grange Park, East Boldon, which will host Summer Events during August.

Leisure and culture chiefs at South Tyneside Council have drawn up a schedule of free family-friendly events to help support local communities over the school holidays to replace the usual summer festival and Bents Park concerts, which were cancelled due to covid uncertainty.

Entertainment is being provided across the borough’s parks and green spaces, as well as the Harton Quays Park area, so people to enjoy activities right on their doorstep this summer.

Events include a mix of afternoon performances from some of the region’s finest brass and jazz musicians, local artists and a selection of children’s entertainers providing a whole host of fun games and activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council Councillor Joan Atkinson, responsible for culture and leisure, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring back some live music and family fun for local people to enjoy this summer.

“In this year’s programme of events, we bring the entertainment into the heart of our local communities, with a wonderful variety of performances taking place in the lovely parks across our towns and villages.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing our residents of all ages taking advantage of the free acts and activities right on their doorstep. After an incredibly challenging year, we’re sure our local communities will be ready to enjoy some light summer entertainment in the open-air once again.”

Around 35 events are taking place from Monday 2 August through to the bank holiday weekend on Sunday 29 August.

This includes new Custom’s House family play Peggy Pearpot, for children aged four to seven.

Peggy Pearpot cries when she is sad, frustrated, worried, angry, annoyed and happy. Join Peggy as she explores the world inside a tear drop and tries to understand how to communicate her feelings.

Families can also join Tree Stump Theatre for The Ballad of Billie and the Tree Stump! featuring music, laughter and some serious silliness as two actors bring a story to life that the whole family can enjoy.

Activities get underway on August 2 in Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn and South Marine Park in South Shields.

Highlights include children’s entertainment from Tony Junior, Kendrick and Tree Stump Theatre as well as musical performances by Cats Night Out, Vieux Carre Jazzmen, Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band and Westoe Brass Ensemble.

Hebburn’s Carr Ellison Park and the newly restored North Marine Park in South Shields will host events the following week, from Monday, August 9, with Jenn Cherene Duo and Cockerton Band also joining the line-up.

From Monday 16 August, activities will continue across Grange Park in East Boldon, West Park in South Shields, Cornthwaite Park and Carr Ellison Park and will also include Custom’s House play Peggy Pearpot as well as Craghead Colliery Band.

The programme of activity will close in the last week of August, from Monday the 23rd, with performances in West Park Jarrow and Harton Quays Park, where the Amphitheatre next to the Custom’s House will feature performances from popular local musician Jen Stevens and a vocal performance from Custom Voices.

The events have been organised with support from local ‘Friends Of’ parks groups and Council partners, including The Customs House, and part-funded by Arts Council England and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Events are weather permitting and will be subject to any Covid guidelines in place at the time of the event.

For full details of the August programme of free summer park events visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/parkevents or follow on social media: Facebook (South Tyneside Events) or Twitter @stynesideevents