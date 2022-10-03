First News: A sssurprise discovery!

The discovery ground snake was found hiding in a graveyard

A SSSURPRISE DISCOVERY!

THREE new species of snake have been discovered in Ecuador. The first snake was discovered in a small graveyard in the Andes,

with two others found nearby in an old church and in a small school. The discovery was made by a group of scientists led by Alejandro Arteaga, who said: “The discovery of these new snakes is only the first step towards a much larger conservation project.”

Arteaga and his team are now in the process of setting up a nature reserve to help protect snakes like these.

The snakes are all part of the Atractus family, which are shy and secretive snakes that live under the ground.

There are now 150 different snakes that belong to this family around the world. The full study has been published in the journal ZooKeys.

