We've been sent some fantastic photos from the weekend!

Halloween 2021: Take a look back at the Halloween weekend with our newest bunch of South Tyneside Spooky Snaps

The spookiest weekend of the year may be over, but families across the region had fun bringing their costume ideas to life.

By Jason Button
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:23 pm

Readers have been submitting their images of Halloween celebrations throughout the weekend.

There have been some fantastic costumes on show with the area getting into the spirit of the spooky season.

So whether you’re looking back on the weekend or just looking for inspiration ahead of next year’s festivities, take a look at what others have been doing and see if you spot any familiar faces.

And there are plenty more Spooky Snaps to come throughout the week, so don’t worry if your photo hasn’t been shared yet!

1. Red light, greet light

Hannah and Reuben went with the Squid Game trend and pulled it off.

Photo: Hannah Elizabeth

2. Oompa Loompa

Jaxon looks fantastic as an iconic Roald Dahl character.

Photo: Rachael Maria Brand

3. Demonic Duo

Lucia and James were ready for the weekend!

Photo: Abbie Cameron

4. Creepy!

Ten year old Gracie looked fantastic over Halloween!

Photo: Valerie Pryor

