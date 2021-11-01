Halloween 2021: Take a look back at the Halloween weekend with our newest bunch of Spooky Snaps around South Tyneside

Readers have been submitting their images of Halloween celebrations throughout the weekend.

From cheerleaders to ET, there have been some fantastic costumes on show with the local area getting into the spirit of the spooky season.

So whether you’re taking down the fake cobwebs and skeletons from the weekend or just looking for inspiration ahead of next year’s festivities, take a look at what others have been doing and see if you spot any familiar faces.

You can also check out some previous Spooky Snaps here.

You can share your photos from the weekend to us through Facebook, and don’t forget to include the names of the people or pets involved!

And there are plenty more Spooky Snaps to come throughout the week, so don’t worry if your photo hasn’t been shared yet!

1. Fright Night Leo and Lewis are going into battle! Photo: Jasmine Bone

2. Orange monster Savannah is ready for her night of frights! Photo: Danielle Brennan

3. Phone Home! Nelly is ready to help ET get back to his home planet. Photo: Chloe Rayner

4. Double trouble Paisley and Amelia are a terrifying twosome! Photo: Claire Hayes Wallace