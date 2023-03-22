News you can trust since 1849
How South Tyneside residents can claim free holiday activity and food clubs this Easter holiday

Holiday clubs are set to return for eligible children in the region this coming school break.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT
How South Tyneside residents can claim free holiday activity and food clubs this Easter holiday
How South Tyneside residents can claim free holiday activity and food clubs this Easter holiday
How South Tyneside residents can claim free holiday activity and food clubs this Easter holiday

South Shields Council has announced a free holiday activity and food club scheme is set to return for the upcoming Easter school break.

The programme, which is available to eligible young people, offers a wide range of fun activities, including dance, bowling, crafts, sports, and outdoor challenges, along with nutritious meals at each event.

Places are free to those aged between five and 16 who receive benefit-related free school meals. The clubs will run at various venues across the Borough between Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 16. Anyone up to the age of 18 with special needs or disabilities can also attend the events.

The full list of events is available to find through the South Tyneside Council website where all young people wishing to attend must book. In addition to various sporting events hosted by the likes of Hebburn Town FC and South Shields Surf School, climbing walls and dance schools are also opening their doors to children.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “While we would like to make these clubs available to everyone with children, the criteria laid down by the Department for Education is that children must be in receipt of benefits-related free school meals. We are operating on a trust-based booking system which will hopefully allow those who will really benefit from these free activities and meals to access them.”

South Tyneside Council has received £750,000 and has around 6,700 children and young people that are eligible for support.

South Tyneside Council has received £750,000 and has around 6,700 children and young people that are eligible for support.

