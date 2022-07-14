Every parent just wants to see their child happy and I’ve never seen two little boys so content when they’re playing together and causing some mischief along the way.

Elijah and Tommy have been best friends for around a year now and it’s lovely to see how their bond has grown in that time, especially as they become older and experience new things together.

Due to the pandemic, Elijah hasn’t had as much interaction with children his own age as I would have liked him to, but when he’s with his best friend Tommy there’s just no stopping what the pair will get up to.

Elijah and Tommy driving their cars

As the saying goes, ‘boys will be boys’ and the pair certainly like to cause a little mischief when on their adventures together - usually because Elijah is leading Tommy astray.

Despite the occasional naughty behaviour and tantrum, these two boys have a special friendship which I hope they will continue as they grow older as they love being around each other.

At the weekend, we took the opportunity to enjoy the glorious weather and along with Tommy’s parents we took the boys to Seaburn to have some fun in the sun.

Considering how strong the heat was, the boys never stopped and their energy levels were sky high, although perhaps the ice-cream had something to do with that.

They were attracting the eyes of passerby’s as they both had their matching red Mercedes ride on cars and were taking it in turns to zoom around chasing each other, making us feel a bit dizzy watching them go around in circles.

I’ve never seen toddlers move their legs so fast and if they zoomed any faster they might have passed for Formula One drivers – perhaps the next Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

There were plenty of giggles, smiles and happy memories made on Sunday afternoon and I don’t think the pair were ready to come home, but it certainly tired them out for bed time.