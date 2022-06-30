LIFE IS LOVELY: Having fun in the sun in Scarborough

We certainly picked the right weekend for our family trip to Scarborough as the sun shined through the entire time making it a lovely little getaway.

It’s the fourth time Elijah has visited the seaside resort as we are lucky enough to have family caravans at Cayton Bay’s Parkdean holiday resort making it an ideal place for a few days away.

The caravan park has plenty of things keep kids occupied such as swimming, arcades, play areas and more. Elijah particularly enjoys the entertainment on an evening and he doesn’t sit still for minute as he’s zooming around the room full of excitement.

Elijah driving the car in the arcades

The site itself is only a few miles from the centre of Scarborough so whenever we visit we always set aside a day to take a trip into Scarborough visiting the seaside or the Sea Life Centre.

Scarborough was hosting an Armed Forces Day event on Saturday which we went along to. The seaside resort was packed with people enjoying the glorious weather as well as supporting the event.

Elijah loved watched the war ships in the sea and the planes flying through the sky and experienced his first ride on the tramway lift.

A trip to the seafront isn’t complete without an ice-cream and spending money in the arcades and that’s exactly what we did. As a little boy who loves cars of course he had to ride on the car in the arcades. He’s of stayed on it all day if he could.

I was expecting him to fall asleep early after a full day in the sun and running around the entertainment complex in the evening but he was still up pretty late. I guess when you’re on holiday there’s no such thing as bed time.

All the energy he used up over the weekend playing in the park, swimming and soaking up the sun must of finally caught up with him because within 10 minutes of setting off to come home he was fast asleep snoring.