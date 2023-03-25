My aim for during maternity leave was to try out different play groups and baby groups not only so Layla could meet other babies but also for Elijah to get used to being around other children as he starts full-time nursery in a few weeks.

We have been to a number of different groups the last four months from ones in children’s centres, church halls and libraries and each one I’ve come away with two happy children who have enjoyed their time there.

When Elijah was a baby we didn’t get to experience so many groups due to COVID-19 restrictions but he did get a good run at going to one group which he really enjoyed.

Elijah and Layla at a playgroup

However this time round I knew it would be harder attending baby groups as I am not able to take Elijah to some and block booking groups come at a price which is another expense. So I decided this time round I’d try free or donation style groups and these have proved to be just as good and because no booking is required you can come and go as you want.

I think there can be pressure for parents to take babies to classes/groups but they aren’t for everyone nor does everyone have spare money to pay for classes every week.

The groups we’ve been going to has been able to offer things for both Elijah and Layla. Elijah has been able to enjoy water play, sand play, painting and new toys and he’s loved every minute of it. For Layla she’s been able to explore the world around her through songs, stories and sensory play.

It’s good for the little ones to explore a different range of toys and activities to what is at home as that can become quite repetitive and at each of the groups there has been a good range of things to do for children under five.

Not only do these sessions help with child development but have been a great way for me to get out the house meeting other parents and children and having fun with Elijah and Layla in a different environment.

