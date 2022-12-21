Meet these 11 cats looking for a home as Christmas approaches
Could you give any of these pets a home for 2023?
By Graham Murray
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Willows Cat Adoption Centre in South Shields serves South Tyneside and Sunderland.
The rescue charity helps unwanted and rescued felines find loving new owners.
Times have been tough for people, with the nightmare of Covid followed by the current cost of living crisis.
But we're sure big-hearted North East folk who are able to do so will give these cats a place to call home.