Momcozy unveils the DreamSync™ Sound Machine – a smart, multifunctional sleep companion for babies, toddlers, and parents
With an intelligent fusion of sound therapy, ambient lighting, and app-based control, DreamSync™ is poised to revolutionise bedtime routines and promote healthier sleep habits from infancy to childhood and beyond. The Momcozy DreamSync™ Sound Machine is now available from Amazon and Momcozy for £84.99.
Engineered with insights from child development specialists and feedback from parents worldwide, the DreamSync™ Sound Machine delivers a fully customisable and immersive sleep environment.
DreamSync™ seamlessly integrates with the Momcozy App via Wi-Fi, empowering parents to control all functions from sound volume and light brightness to timer settings and sleep schedules directly from a smartphone. This means adjustments can be made without entering the nursery and disrupting a sleeping child. The device is equipped with:
34 non-looping soothing sounds, including white noise, fan sounds, nature ambiance (rain, ocean waves, birds), and gentle lullabies, all designed to lull children to sleep and mask environmental noise.
7 dimmable LED light modes, such as Rainbow, Ocean Blue, and Sunrise Glow, designed to simulate calming natural environments and create a soothing bedtime ambiance.
Create personalised sleep programmes via the App with automated schedules.
Set "Time-to-Rest" and "Time-to-Rise" cues to foster healthy bedtime and morning routines for toddlers.
Sunrise Alarm Clock function to simulate natural light at wake-up time, promoting gentle and mood-enhancing awakenings.
Grows With Your Child:
Unlike traditional sound machines limited to infancy, DreamSync™ is designed for longevity. As children mature, the device effortlessly transitions from a baby sleep aid into:
A Bluetooth wireless speaker for streaming bedtime stories or calming music for children, helping them get to sleep and awaken gently.
A nightlight and alarm clock for school-aged children who may struggle to get up in the morning or are afraid of the dark.
A portable sleep aid with a compact design perfect for travel or sleepovers with friends.
The tap-to-snooze feature and subtle alarm sounds ensure children start their day refreshed and parents experience fewer early wake-up calls.
Elegant Design, Built for Everyday Life:
Housed in a modern, minimalistic shell, the DreamSync™ Sound Machine complements any nursery or bedroom decor. With intuitive buttons on the base and responsive app connectivity, parents can enjoy both tactile and remote-control experiences.
Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mum care products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make mums’ lives easier around the world.