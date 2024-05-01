The new nursery on the former Hebburn police station site

The Nurserytime Group has completely revamped the former police station in Victoria Road, Hebburn, into a Yellow Wellies Nursery as it expands to accommodate an expected influx of youngsters from the rollout of new Government childcare plans over the next year.

Nurserytime – which already operates centres in Hebburn and South Shields – acquired the Yellow Wellies Group a year ago.

Regional manager, Catherine Barrow, said: "We're thrilled to unveil Yellow Wellies Hebburn Nursery, marking yet another milestone in our journey of enriching lives through education and care."Our mission has always been to provide exceptional childcare and cultivate a positive, supportive workplace culture.”

Inside the new nursery.

She added: “After nearly a decade of sitting vacant, turning the old police station into a modern new nursery means we are poised to achieve both.”The new centre is already welcoming children up to the age of five – and new Government childcare rules are likely to mean it will have no shortage of customers.The latest Department for Education data suggests there is one childcare place for every 3.3 children in South Tyneside – worse than the national ratio of 2.4 children per place.

Last year, the Government announced 30 hours of free childcare for all under-fives from the moment maternity care ends, where eligible, with the policy being introduced in stages.

Fifteen hours of free childcare a week for working parents is now available to those with two-year-olds.

From September, that is due to be extended to children from the age of nine months – with the full 30-hour offer to all under-fives due to come in from September next year.

To mark the opening of the new centre, Yellow Wellies is inviting local people to an open day on Saturday, May 4.

Ms Barrow added: “This is an opportunity for neighbours, families, and friends to tour the facilities, meet the staff, and learn more about theprograms and activities on offer.”