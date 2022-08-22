Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday, August 22 is Rainbow Baby Day - so we're celebrating some of your little miracles and honouring the babies who are no longer with us physically.

Rainbow Baby Day – recognised on Monday, August 22 this year – is an awareness campaign dedicated to celebrating the babies born after a previous loss; whether that’s through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, termination for medical reasons, stillbirth or neonatal death.

Championed by charity Tommy’s, the initiative not only shines a light on these precious new arrivals, but takes a moment to honour the little ones who are no longer physically with their families.

Founded in 1992, the charity funds research into the causes of baby loss, helps families through their pregnancies, supports those navigating their own grief and loss – and more.

Today, we wanted to help North East families affected by heartbreak share their stories of hope, and shine a light on the beautiful babies who have brought happiness to their homes after the storm of loss.

Though the rainbow symbol is widely used within the baby loss community, for some it does not adequately represent the complex experience of pregnancy after losing a little one.

For more information and support, visit the Tommy’s website here. Thank you to our readers for their open and honest submissions below.

Sending our love and best wishes to those affected by similar heartbreak.

Cheryl Anne: “Beatrix is our rainbow baby after losing our baby Isabel in 2018. Beatrix went info heart failure three months ago and is now in hosptial waiting in hope of a new heart and a second chance at home, where she belongs. She fills our days with so much love and is such a little character.”

Natalia Yeeles: “After five losses and one cancelled cycle of IVF, the next round was a success! Our rainbow Grayson was born on July 21st.”

Kelsie Paige Sinclair: “After years of fertility medication and then two losses whilst doing IVF we did one more round before a break and along came this happy cheerful amazing little boy.”

Gemma Dunn: “Many miscarriages, three ectopics, my tubes removed and then seven years of failed IVF attempts. We finally got our rainbow Isla Rose. Now four years old and was worth the wait. Never give up hope.”

Emma Enright: “After a loss through IVF and three rounds, we tried one more time before giving up and ended up with our beautiful daughter Sofia who was born July 21st, 2020.”

Michelle Watson: “Miscarried at 10 weeks, 10/6/21. Gave birth to our rainbow baby 22/5/22. He has completed our family. He’s also got the best big sister.”

Nicola Anna: “After three rounds of IVF and one miscarriage I finally got my miracle, born November 2016. Now attempting baby number two with IVF right now.”

Kayleigh Metcalf: “Miscarried at eight weeks in September 2020, pregnant again in December 2020. My rainbow baby just turned one this month. Absolute light of mine, her dad's and big sister’s lives.”

Caroline Harris: “After going to full term 21 years ago we lost our little boy Ethan. I have two beautiful rainbow girls, now 19 and 14 years, after the darkness there's always light.”

Kelly Taylor: “Miscarried at nine weeks in October 2012 and had a rainbow baby on December 23, 2014. Now she’s seven-and-a-half years old.”

Ki Row: “One missed miscarriage followed by three early-stage miscarriages 11 years ago. Followed by my beautiful rainbow trio, Heidi, Matilda and Tabitha.”