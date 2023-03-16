Six arts and crafts activities to try with your children this Easter
These seven arts and crafts activities are must to keep your children busy this Easter.
With Easter just around the corner there is only so much chocolate you can eat so why not spend some time with your children creating these six Easter themed arts and crafts activities.
- Making Easter cards – Many people like to give out cards for Easter to celebrate the holiday but instead of buying a card buy some craft materials and let the children get creative making their own Easter cards for friends, family or simply to stick on the fridge.
- Egg decorating – If you got some eggs lying around spare why not turn them into something colourful and creative. Let the children paint their eggs in a groovy pattern or as a Easter character. The best one receives a prize.
- Easter rolls – Instead of throwing empty toilet rolls and kitchen rolls in the bin use paints, pens, pom poms and googley eyes and turn them into chicks and bunnies.
- Paper plate characters – It wouldn’t be arts and crafts without the use of paper plates. A simple and cheap item can be turned into anything with a few accessories, create a sheep, a bunny or a meadow of spring flowers.
- Masks – If your children enjoy dress up and acting why not create some masks from card to wear and create different Easter themed characters and tell a story.
- Footprint and hand print painting – You don’t want to leave the babies out of all the fun so paint their hands and feet and create some print paintings. They will make great keepsakes if it’s baby’s first Easter.