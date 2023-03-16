News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
3 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
7 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
7 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses

Six arts and crafts activities to try with your children this Easter

These seven arts and crafts activities are must to keep your children busy this Easter.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:07 GMT

With Easter just around the corner there is only so much chocolate you can eat so why not spend some time with your children creating these six Easter themed arts and crafts activities.

Read More
South Shields gym 24-hour challenge successfully raises over £9,000 for Chloe an...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  1. Making Easter cards – Many people like to give out cards for Easter to celebrate the holiday but instead of buying a card buy some craft materials and let the children get creative making their own Easter cards for friends, family or simply to stick on the fridge.
  2. Egg decorating – If you got some eggs lying around spare why not turn them into something colourful and creative. Let the children paint their eggs in a groovy pattern or as a Easter character. The best one receives a prize.
  3. Easter rolls – Instead of throwing empty toilet rolls and kitchen rolls in the bin use paints, pens, pom poms and googley eyes and turn them into chicks and bunnies.
  4. Paper plate characters – It wouldn’t be arts and crafts without the use of paper plates. A simple and cheap item can be turned into anything with a few accessories, create a sheep, a bunny or a meadow of spring flowers.
  5. Masks – If your children enjoy dress up and acting why not create some masks from card to wear and create different Easter themed characters and tell a story.
  6. Footprint and hand print painting – You don’t want to leave the babies out of all the fun so paint their hands and feet and create some print paintings. They will make great keepsakes if it’s baby’s first Easter.
Art and craft supplies
Art and craft supplies
Art and craft supplies
Most Popular

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South Tyneside