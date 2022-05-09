South Shields Town Hall to be lit up pink for Foster Care Fortnight

The national campaign, run by the Fostering Network, which runs until Sunday, 22 May encourages more people to think about fostering children.

The Council is also running an event Thursday, 12 May at 25-27 Market Place, South Shields between 6pm and 7.30pm for people to find out more about fostering and hear first-hand from other foster carers.

The Council is appealing for more people who can offer a stable, loving home to children - particularly brother and sisters - who cannot be with their birth family.

South Shields Town Hall - Pink

The Council runs a Payment for Skills model which means foster carers are paid an additional fee according to their experience and qualifications in addition to the weekly allowance payments they receive.

South Tyneside Council's Children's Services have been ranked one of the best in the country after being rated "Good" by Ofsted. Fostering services were commended for their comprehensive training and support to carers and children in placement

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “Fostering Fortnight is an opportunity to recognise the fantastic work that our foster carers do to support our young people.

“Our foster carers do an amazing job but we are always keen to recruit new people. While fostering is not without its challenges, it is an immensely rewarding job. I would urge anyone thinking about fostering to come along to the event or contact the fostering team to find out the facts.”