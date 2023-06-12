Nurserytime Hebburn manager Elena Scott, left, and deputy manager Hannah Ablett with some of their children.

Nurserytime – which has nurseries in Beach Road, South Shields, and Victoria Road West, Hebburn - has seen both named as being in the top 20 in a list by www.daynurseries.co.uk - the country’s largest day nursery reviewing website.

Managers say they are also thrilled that the two nurseries are also the only two in South Tyneside to feature on the list and it is the second year running that Nurserytime South Shields has made the top 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurserytime South Shields manager, Helen Coulson, said: “We strive to provide a happy, safe and homely environment in which their children thrive, somewhere children really benefit from the child-centered approach, tailor-made curriculum and prioritising those all-important parent partnerships.

Nurserytime South Shields manager Helen Coulson, right, with deputy manager Helen Allan and children.

“We are thrilled that both nurseries have made the top 20 in the North East, and for the second consecutive year for Nurserytime South Shields.”

She went on to praise the work of the staff.

She said: “Huge congratulations are due to the whole staff, at both Nurserytime South Shields and Nursery Hebburn, who really do go above and beyond their job roles to provide a service which is second-to-none.

"We have a team of highly-qualified and well-trained professionals at hand to support and guide parents throughout their nursery journey and families feel exceptionally at-ease leaving their children in their capable hands.“Whilst we are delighted to have received this accolade, it is particularly rewarding knowing that this ranking has been achieved, based on the views of out families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurserytime has recently undergone a full all-round modernisation of their service and feedback from parents indicates they appreciate the nursery’s links within the local community and the experiences this allows their children to have.

Nurserytime undertakes a range of special lessons, which have in recent months seen the children get visits from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbria Police, and a local dental practice which have them information on oral health care.