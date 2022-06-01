Trampoline safety, burns, scalds and accidental poisoning among key topics during Child Safety Week in South Tyneside

Child safety in the spotlight

Child Safety Week runs from 6 – 12 June with the aim of helping families avoid serious accidents and harm. The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘Safety in Mind.’

The campaign, run by the Child Accident Prevention Trust, is being supported by the South Tyneside Safeguarding Children and Adults Partnership, South Tyneside Council and its partners in line with the Council’s priority of supporting families.

This year’s campaign will focus on burns and scalds, accidental poisoning and substance misuse, trampoline safety, online safety, keeping children safe in sport and promoting positive mental health.

To help raise awareness of the dangers of everyday items, the council will put out top tips and advice every day to help reduce some of the most common incidents that lead to children having to go to hospital.

Further awareness of Safety in Sport will be promoted as part of the South Tyneside Festival in Bents Park on July 17 when South Tyneside Safeguarding Children and Adults Partnership will be giving families free resources which will help keep children and young people safe from abuse and exploitation in sport and extra-curricular activities.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “We want children to be able to grow and learn, safe from harm.

“This week is about reminding parents and carers about the risks children and young people face at each stage of their development. This, in turn, will help them to know what simple changes they can make and feel confident to take charge.”