Neon tree by Culture Creative 2020 photo by Richard Haughton Sony Music

A brand new Christmas trail featuring enchanting illuminations will light up the Georgian garden at the National Trust’s Gibside estate, near Gateshead, from

November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022 and we’re offering you the chance to win a family ticket, worth £66, to the opening night of Christmas at Gibside on November, 26 2021.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when twinkling lights and seasonal sounds fill the air with festive fun. Wrap up warm and be transported into a winter wonderland where you will discover sparkling tunnels of light, walk under giant baubles and beneath trees drenched in jewel-like colour.

Tree Stars by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails 2020. Photo by Richard Haughton © Sony Music

Independent street food vendors will also be on site offering festive treats and you’ll be able to have yourself a holly, jolly Christmas and complete your walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate.

Set in a rural area of Gateshead, near Rowlands Gill, Gibside is a tranquil 18th century landscaped garden created by one of the richest men in Georgian England, George Bowes.

Cared for by the National Trust, it provides a rare example of an 18th-century landscape garden and was created with spectacular views in mind. The vision of coal magnate George Bowes and once a pleasure ground for the Georgian elite, this 243-hectare (600-acre) estate is now a popular spot for walks.

Christmas at Gibside will be open on selected dates between November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022

For information and to book tickets visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/Gibside. Tickets are priced from £13 for children and £18 for adults for both National Trust members and non-members. Note, the event is an additional price to National Trust membership.

Win

We have a family* ticket for four people to Christmas at Gibside on Friday, November 26, 2021 to give away.

To be in with a chance of winning the family ticket, answer this question: who created Gibside:

A:: George Bowes

B:: Robert Stephenson

C:: John Hall

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected]

Closing date: Monday, October 25.

*Family consists of two adults and two children (aged 3-16). Infants (0-2 years) on the day of the illuminated trail and carers go free (carers should be 16+).

The winner must provide their current email address as tickets can only be supplied by email. The prize includes on site car parking.

Time slot will be 4.30pm. This is subject to change but will be confirmed in advance. No alternative dates/time slots are available.

Any purchases on-site are at the winner’s own expense.

In the unlikely event that Sony Music need to cancel, prize tickets will be transferred to the 2022 Christmas at Gibside opening night.