4 . Carlo’s, Alnwick

Carlo’s in Alnwick has a 4.5* rating from 712 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Really really delicious fish and chips! Was really nice to have a sit-in fish and chips as opposed to take away. I got extra curry sauce which was great! I’m fussy with my curry sauce as I compare it to my home town shop but this one certainly did not disappoint. Definitely recommend this lovely place!” | Tripadvisor