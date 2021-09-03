Fish 'n' chips.

13 of the best places for fish and chips in South Shields according to Google ratings

There’s not much better than a top notch serving of fish and chips.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 11:26 am

But if you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to your favourite takeaway, which to choose?

Here are 13 chippies in South Shields with at least a four-star average Google rating (minimum 30 reviews).

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Shields Gazette has been on South Tyneside since 1849, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

1. Frydays

Frydays in Smithy Street has a 4.7 rating from 251 reviews. Pic: Google

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

2. Colman's

Colman's in Ocean Road has a 4.6 rating from 1,855 reviews

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

3. Colmans Seafood Temple

Colmans Seafood Temple in Sea Road has a 4.5 rating from 1,608 reviews

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Green Lane Fisheries

Green Lane Fisheries in Green Lane has a rating of 4.5 from 230 reviews. Pic: Google

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3