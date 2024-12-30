13 South Tyneside businesses get new food hygiene ratings to end 2024

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last couple of weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across the final weeks of December 2024, with the majority getting a perfect score as we move into the new year.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Bessy's Sweet Bakes in Tedco Business Works was awarded a five star rating following a recent inspection.

1. Bessy's Sweet Bakes

Bessy's Sweet Bakes in Tedco Business Works was awarded a five star rating following a recent inspection. | Google

The Black Bull, on Front Street in East Boldon was awarded a five star rating in December.

2. The Black Bull, East Boldon

The Black Bull, on Front Street in East Boldon was awarded a five star rating in December. | Google Maps

Caffe Mio on Sunderland Road in South Shields was another site awarded top marks in recent weeks.

3. Caffe Mio

Caffe Mio on Sunderland Road in South Shields was another site awarded top marks in recent weeks. Photo: Google

Cuizina Pizza in Hebburn was also awarded top marks.

4. Cuizina Pizza

Cuizina Pizza in Hebburn was also awarded top marks. | Google

