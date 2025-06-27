The UK Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) is designed to help consumers make informed choices about where to eat or buy food. Managed by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in partnership with local authorities, the scheme inspects food businesses to assess how well they meet legal hygiene standards.

Ratings range from 0 to 5, with 5 indicating "very good" hygiene and 0 meaning "urgent improvement necessary." Inspectors look at three key areas: how food is handled (preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling, and storage), the cleanliness and layout of the premises, and how food safety is managed.

Ratings must be displayed visibly in premises in Wales and Northern Ireland, while it is voluntary in England. The scheme covers all types of food businesses, from restaurants and cafés to takeaways, supermarkets, and food vans. A good rating gives consumers confidence and encourages businesses to maintain high standards.

Here are some of the latest ratings from across South Shields...

1 . The Criterion | 2a Ocean Road, South Shields, Tyne & Wear, NE33 2HZ | 3 |Last inspection: 21 March 2025 | Google Photo Sales

2 . Tasty Duck | 533 Stanhope Road, South Shields, Tyne & Wear, NE33 4QX | 4 | Last inspection: 27 March 2025 | Google Photo Sales

3 . New Bangla Link | 5-7 Flagg Court, South Shields, Tyne & Wear, NE33 2LS | 3 | Last inspection: 25 March 2025 | Google Photo Sales