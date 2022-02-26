If you’re heading to see the show at Sunderland Empire, or another at The Fire Station next door, here’s some of the best-placed restaurants in the city for pre-theatre dining that are all a stone’s throw away from the venue, or a few minutes’ walk.
Places fill up fast, however, so it’s best to book ahead where possible.
For a rundown of the new season at Sunderland Empire see here.
1. Pizza al Teatro, Sunderland Empire
Sunderland Empire has its own on-site pizza bistro, Pizza al Teatro, which is ideal for pre-theatre dining. Open ahead of performances, it offers a range of sourdough pizzas. You can book ahead on the Empire website with a £5 deposit per person (redeemable against the cost of your meal) | Sunderland Echo
2. Engine Room, Fire Station
Just next door to the Empire, the Engine Room Bistro is one of the largest places to grab a bite to eat before a theatre show - as well as for shows at its on-site auditorium. Housed in the 1908 former central fire station, it's full of Edwardian character. It's open seven days a week from lunchtime for classic pub grub. | Echo
3. Aperitif, High Street West
Situated next door to the box office, you can't get closer to the Empire than Aperitif, which is a firm favourite with Empire audiences, as well as cast and crew who can often be seen partying there after shows. The menu is vast with a broad range of Italian classics on offer at really fair prices. The cocktails are a must too, and they're much cheaper than the Empire bar. It gets very busy before curtain up, so make sure to book ahead. | Echo
4. Mexico 70, High Street West
For a range of inventive tacos, in both meat and vegan options, head to Mexico 70 opposite the Empire. It's also a great spot for tequila-based cocktails. Best to book ahead as this one fills up fast. | Sunderland Echo