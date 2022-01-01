A merry New Year in Newcastle.

19 pictures as friends, couples and families enjoy New Year's Eve in Newcastle

Happy New Year! Though festivities were more muted than usual, these happy faces were keen to enjoy a night out to welcome in 2022.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 12:29 pm

After a wash-out New Year’s Eve in 2020, 2021 looked set to be back in full swing – until the Omicron variant put the dampeners on the festive season.

Many still took the chance to celebrate, however, and there were reports of Scottish revellers heading south of the border to party after nightclubs were closed and events cancelled in Scotland under covid restrictions.

News agency North News and Pictures were out on the town last night to capture a flavour of the festive atmosphere.

1. Partying the New Year in

Friends, couples and families welcome in 2022 with a night out in Newcastle.

Photo: North News and Pictures

