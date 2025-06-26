20 of the UK's top chefs heading to Newcastle for major food event
Organised by the team behind Restaurant Pine, in Northumberland, SecondBite will take over Wylam Brewery, Palace of Arts, on July 6.
SecondBite has been designed to take each chef out of their regular kitchen environment and instead will see them wow guests with their unique and individual takes on street food dishes.
With only 500 portions of each dish available on the day, diners will need to be quick to be in with a chance of securing tokens to secure their chosen dishes - with the second batch of tokens just released.
Chefs appearing include
Chet Sharma - Bibi
Gareth Ward - Ynyshir
Tom Shepherd - Upstairs by Tom Shepherd
Cal Byerley - Restaurant Pine
Ian Waller - Restaurant Pine
Josh Angus - Hide
Mark Donald - Glenturret Lalique
Josh Overington - Myse
Johnnie Crowe - Restaurant St. Barts
Alex Bond - Alchemilla
Samira Effa - Epicurean Duo
David Taylor - Grace & Savour
Alex Nietosvuori - Hjem
Will Lockwood - Roots
Paul Leonard - Forest Side
Ryan Blackburn - The Old Stamp House
Pam Brunton - Inver
Kenny Atkinson - House of Tides & Solstice
Stuart Ralston - Lyla
Rafael Cagali - Da Terra
Dish tokens must be purchased in advance and are priced at £10 each. They are available through the SecondBite website: https://www.secondbitefestival.com/
As well as a stellar chef line-up and the usual drinks offering from Wylam Brewery, there will also be DJS and a special online auction, which will see foodie experiences up for grabs.
All proceeds from SecondBite will be donated to Cancer Research UK to help support over 4,000 researchers, clinicians, and nurses to transform how they help prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer, bringing hope to millions of people, now and in the future.
Sian Byerley, co-owner of Restaurant Pine, said: “We’ve got everything crossed that we’ll be able to beat last year's fundraising total, and thanks to everyone’s generosity there are some mega auction prizes up for grabs, including a two-night stay in the Lakes at Michelin-starred Forest Side, and a Stay and Dine at Our Farm Experience with Simon Rogan’s team in Cartmel, as well as dining experiences at Lyla in Edinburgh, Hide in London and Alchemilla in Nottingham.
“Alongside that, we’ve just released the final tokens for SecondBite at Wylam Brewery, so you’ll need to be quick off the mark if you haven’t already secured yours.
“It’s really important because we all know someone who has been impacted by this illness, so get bidding and get your tokens ordered if you haven’t already and join us on July 6.’’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.