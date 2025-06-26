20 of the UK's top chefs heading to Newcastle for major food event

A who’s who of Michelin-starred and multi-award winning chefs will be cooking up a storm in Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SecondBite returns | Submitted

Organised by the team behind Restaurant Pine, in Northumberland, SecondBite will take over Wylam Brewery, Palace of Arts, on July 6.

SecondBite has been designed to take each chef out of their regular kitchen environment and instead will see them wow guests with their unique and individual takes on street food dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only 500 portions of each dish available on the day, diners will need to be quick to be in with a chance of securing tokens to secure their chosen dishes - with the second batch of tokens just released.

Chefs appearing include

Chet Sharma - Bibi

Gareth Ward - Ynyshir

Tom Shepherd - Upstairs by Tom Shepherd

Cal Byerley - Restaurant Pine

Ian Waller - Restaurant Pine

Josh Angus - Hide

Mark Donald - Glenturret Lalique

Josh Overington - Myse

Johnnie Crowe - Restaurant St. Barts

Alex Bond - Alchemilla

Samira Effa - Epicurean Duo

David Taylor - Grace & Savour

Alex Nietosvuori - Hjem

Will Lockwood - Roots

Paul Leonard - Forest Side

Ryan Blackburn - The Old Stamp House

Pam Brunton - Inver

Kenny Atkinson - House of Tides & Solstice

Stuart Ralston - Lyla

Rafael Cagali - Da Terra

Wylam Brewery, photographed by Joe Taylor | Joe Taylor

Dish tokens must be purchased in advance and are priced at £10 each. They are available through the SecondBite website: https://www.secondbitefestival.com/

As well as a stellar chef line-up and the usual drinks offering from Wylam Brewery, there will also be DJS and a special online auction, which will see foodie experiences up for grabs.

All proceeds from SecondBite will be donated to Cancer Research UK to help support over 4,000 researchers, clinicians, and nurses to transform how they help prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer, bringing hope to millions of people, now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Byerley, co-owner of Restaurant Pine, said: “We’ve got everything crossed that we’ll be able to beat last year's fundraising total, and thanks to everyone’s generosity there are some mega auction prizes up for grabs, including a two-night stay in the Lakes at Michelin-starred Forest Side, and a Stay and Dine at Our Farm Experience with Simon Rogan’s team in Cartmel, as well as dining experiences at Lyla in Edinburgh, Hide in London and Alchemilla in Nottingham.

“Alongside that, we’ve just released the final tokens for SecondBite at Wylam Brewery, so you’ll need to be quick off the mark if you haven’t already secured yours.

“It’s really important because we all know someone who has been impacted by this illness, so get bidding and get your tokens ordered if you haven’t already and join us on July 6.’’