I ranked the best fish and chip shops in South Tyneside according to Google reviews for National Fish and Chip Day

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:02 BST

The borough is full of great fish and chip shops.

South Tyneside has a wide variety of fish and chip shops, with everyone having their favourite.

Whether you’re having a day out at the coast or just looking for a takeaway to enjoy at home, there will be something for everyone on this list.

National Fish and Chip Day falls on Friday, June 6 and these are the best rated fish and chip shops across the region according to Google reviews.

Daniela’s Fish Bar, on Front Street, has a 4.8* rating from 289 reviews on Google.

2. Daniela’s Fish Bar, East Boldon

Daniela’s Fish Bar, on Front Street, has a 4.8* rating from 289 reviews on Google. | Google Maps

Frydays, Smithy Street, has a 4.7* rating from 437 reviews on Google.

3. Frydays, South Shields

Frydays, Smithy Street, has a 4.7* rating from 437 reviews on Google. | Google Maps

Fisherman's Catch, on Ocean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 186 reviews on Google.

4. Fisherman's Catch, South Shields

Fisherman's Catch, on Ocean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 186 reviews on Google. | Google Maps

