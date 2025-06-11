If you’re in need of a reminder, we’ve rounded up the 23 pubs in Sunderland and South Tyneside who feature in the current CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025, in no particular order.
The guide to the United Kingdom's best beer and pubs is published annually and the latest version is the 52nd edition. The 2026 guide is due to be published around September.
1. Blue's Micro Pub, Whitburn
Small in size, but big in character and quality, Blue's is well worth a visit. | National World
2. The Museum Vaults, Sunderland
A traditional pub which many of its regulars have visited for decades, The Museum Vaults in Silksworth Row made a return to "the drinker's bible" after a couple of years in 2025. | Sunderland Echo
3. The Grey Horse, East Boldon
The Grey Horse on Front Street is a real East Boldon landmark. | National World
4. The Black Horse, West Boldon
Tucked away on Rectory Bank, The Black Horse is a proper hidden gem. Photo: Stu Norton
