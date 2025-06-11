The 23 pubs in Sunderland and South Tyneside pulling the best pint, according to CAMRA Good Beer Guide

Where’s the best place in the region for a proper pint?

If you’re in need of a reminder, we’ve rounded up the 23 pubs in Sunderland and South Tyneside who feature in the current CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025, in no particular order.

The guide to the United Kingdom's best beer and pubs is published annually and the latest version is the 52nd edition. The 2026 guide is due to be published around September.

Small in size, but big in character and quality, Blue's is well worth a visit.

1. Blue's Micro Pub, Whitburn

Small in size, but big in character and quality, Blue's is well worth a visit.

A traditional pub which many of its regulars have visited for decades, The Museum Vaults in Silksworth Row made a return to "the drinker's bible" after a couple of years in 2025.

2. The Museum Vaults, Sunderland

A traditional pub which many of its regulars have visited for decades, The Museum Vaults in Silksworth Row made a return to "the drinker's bible" after a couple of years in 2025.

The Grey Horse on Front Street is a real East Boldon landmark.

3. The Grey Horse, East Boldon

The Grey Horse on Front Street is a real East Boldon landmark.

Tucked away on Rectory Bank, The Black Horse is a proper hidden gem.

4. The Black Horse, West Boldon

Tucked away on Rectory Bank, The Black Horse is a proper hidden gem.

